Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 189,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Orthofix Medical worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFIX. Roth Capital upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

