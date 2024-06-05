Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,564 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALIT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,865 shares of company stock worth $12,151,049. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

