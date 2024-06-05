Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 8,523.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 170,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500 shares of company stock valued at $55,280. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.