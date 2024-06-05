Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,765 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 27.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MQ. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

