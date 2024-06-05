Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

