PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUBM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PubMatic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in PubMatic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $74,575.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $489,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $74,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,624 shares of company stock worth $2,122,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.