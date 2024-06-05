PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.000-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.00-11.25 EPS.

NYSE:PVH opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.69.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

