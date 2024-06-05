Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.50

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.50 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 10505235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.80 ($1.51).

Get Quilter alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.35) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quilter to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 93.33 ($1.20).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QLT

Quilter Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32), for a total value of £42,803.71 ($54,841.40). Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Quilter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.