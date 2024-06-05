Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,632 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Alkermes worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

