Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 210,433 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,620 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,433 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $36,722,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,561,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,826,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,461,000 after acquiring an additional 490,321 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 687,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

