Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,672 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,172,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $60,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group upgraded Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

NYSE:CADE opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

