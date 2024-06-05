Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

