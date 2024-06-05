Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TJX Companies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,598 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,844,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

