Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,721 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of APA worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

