Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.