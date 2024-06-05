Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.