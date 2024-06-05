Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

