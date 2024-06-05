Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
NYSE T opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.