Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

