Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,575 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.54.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

