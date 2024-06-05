Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285,711 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of TG Therapeutics worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 226,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,362,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $29.32.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

