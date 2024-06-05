Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,000.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,957,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,990,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.