Ratio Wealth Group Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ratio Wealth Group boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,602,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,425,000 after buying an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 5,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

