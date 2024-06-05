Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.1 %

Realty Income stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.