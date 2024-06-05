Rebecca B. Roberts Sells 3,094 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BKH opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $64.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Black Hills by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 640.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 221,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after buying an additional 188,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

