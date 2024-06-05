Reviewing Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -162.43% -13.63% -4.88% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.98% 1.92%

Risk & Volatility

American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Strategic Investment currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.51%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.50%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $62.71 million 0.38 -$105.92 million ($44.41) -0.21 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.99 million 2.22 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -7.24

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Strategic Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats American Strategic Investment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

