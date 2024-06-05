Reviewing Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 154.30 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.05 billion 2.99 $107.36 million $2.74 34.09

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mercurity Fintech and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 0 2.00

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 8.87% 9.16% 3.75%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Mercurity Fintech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech



Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Walker & Dunlop



Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides multifamily appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the LIHTC sector and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

