Richard White Sells 355,352 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 355,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$98.12 ($65.85), for a total value of A$34,867,138.24 ($23,400,763.92).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Richard White sold 235,622 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$99.21 ($66.58), for a total value of A$23,376,058.62 ($15,688,629.95).

On Thursday, May 16th, Richard White sold 239,045 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$97.77 ($65.62), for a total value of A$23,371,429.65 ($15,685,523.26).

On Thursday, May 2nd, Richard White sold 257,522 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$90.76 ($60.91), for a total value of A$23,372,696.72 ($15,686,373.64).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

About WiseTech Global

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.08%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

