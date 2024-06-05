Richard White Sells 355,352 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 355,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$98.12 ($65.85), for a total value of A$34,867,138.24 ($23,400,763.92).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Richard White sold 235,622 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$99.21 ($66.58), for a total value of A$23,376,058.62 ($15,688,629.95).
- On Thursday, May 16th, Richard White sold 239,045 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$97.77 ($65.62), for a total value of A$23,371,429.65 ($15,685,523.26).
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Richard White sold 257,522 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$90.76 ($60.91), for a total value of A$23,372,696.72 ($15,686,373.64).
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
