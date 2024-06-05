Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $9.11. Ricoh shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 910 shares.

Ricoh Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

