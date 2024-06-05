Robert F. Williamson III Buys 55,000 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CATX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.90.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
