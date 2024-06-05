Robert F. Williamson III Buys 55,000 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CATX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.90.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

