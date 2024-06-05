Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 5,303,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,155,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Specifically, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,498.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,498.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,271,851 shares of company stock worth $23,234,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 197,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 169.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after buying an additional 1,251,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

