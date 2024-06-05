Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.71

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.71 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13). Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 25,020 shares trading hands.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

