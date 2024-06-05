Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.