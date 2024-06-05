Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $231.52 and last traded at $232.91. 8,988,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,357,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.44.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 623,070 shares of company stock valued at $178,348,976. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

The firm has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.99 and a 200-day moving average of $276.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

