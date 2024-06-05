SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,951 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

