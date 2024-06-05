Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

