SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $5.15. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 5,986 shares.
SCI Engineered Materials Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.
SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter.
About SCI Engineered Materials
SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.
