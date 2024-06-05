Scotiabank Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$103.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.33% from the stock’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.00.

BRP Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DOO opened at C$84.20 on Monday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$94.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.13.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

