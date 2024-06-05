Scott R. Strickland Sells 4,076 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $71,677,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

