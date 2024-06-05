Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.19

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 111354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Secom Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

