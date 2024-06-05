Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (SNSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 494.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of SNSE opened at $0.67 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics



Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

