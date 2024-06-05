ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $671.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $736.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.11 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.