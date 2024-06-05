ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $653.15 and last traded at $654.21. 571,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,258,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $656.93.

Specifically, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $736.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ServiceNow by 24.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 410,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

