Sime Armoyan Purchases 5,200 Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,100.00.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan bought 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.
- On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.
- On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
TSE MRG.UN opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.08 and a 1-year high of C$17.18.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.
