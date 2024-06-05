Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,185 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Sirius XM Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.