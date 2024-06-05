SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. SkyWest traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $83.90. 187,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 447,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.41.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKYW. StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $602,617.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $12,773,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at $833,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

