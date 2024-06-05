Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) vs. SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Financial Review

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 18.85% 17.00% 12.48% SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SEALSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 15 3 0 2.11 SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and SEALSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $106.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and SEALSQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $4.77 billion 3.05 $982.80 million $5.32 17.05 SEALSQ $30.06 million 0.61 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SEALSQ.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats SEALSQ on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

