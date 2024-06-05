SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of SLG opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.