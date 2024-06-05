SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $54.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.57.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,075,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,492,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 72.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,461,000 after buying an additional 865,480 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 848.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 785,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.