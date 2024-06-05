Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $133.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.61.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after buying an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

