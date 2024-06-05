SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,014,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 2,699,800 shares.The stock last traded at $41.81 and had previously closed at $41.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 122,389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 156,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 66,101 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

